Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

