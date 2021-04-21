 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Lynchburg could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

