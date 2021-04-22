 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

