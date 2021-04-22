Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.