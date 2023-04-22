Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
