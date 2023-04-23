Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
In a warming climate, it is wise to be aware that tornadoes can and will happen more frequently during times of the year that we had not consi…
As winter approached, few anticipated what was about to hit California. Mired in a serious drought, the state was suddenly battered by an onsl…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 deg…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic…
In our hurricane season preview, the meteorologists discuss the factors that will impact the number of storms that form this year and reveal t…