Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.