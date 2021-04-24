Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.