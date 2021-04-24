 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert