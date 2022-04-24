Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 89. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Ground is collapsing. Massive lakes are draining in a matter of days. Thawing permafrost is having profound effects on the Arctic.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lynchburg Monday. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degre…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a siz…
This evening in Lynchburg: Clear. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to b…
Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Lync…
Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We will …
A professor proposed a better way to predict the damages of a hurricane — do away with the wind scale in favor of measuring surface pressure.