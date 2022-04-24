Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 89. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.