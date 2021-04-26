Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.