Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
In a warming climate, it is wise to be aware that tornadoes can and will happen more frequently during times of the year that we had not consi…
As winter approached, few anticipated what was about to hit California. Mired in a serious drought, the state was suddenly battered by an onsl…
The Lynchburg area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachin…
In our hurricane season preview, the meteorologists discuss the factors that will impact the number of storms that form this year and reveal t…
Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. The area will see t…