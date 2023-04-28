Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.