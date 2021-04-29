The Lynchburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. A 49-degree l…
This evening in Lynchburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It shoul…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecas…
- Updated
The 2011 Super Outbreak spawned 360 tornadoes from Texas to New York and killed 324 people, including 4 in Virginia.
Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tod…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Wednesda…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s to…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect…
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Today's …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Ex…