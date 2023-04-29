It will be a warm day in Lynchburg. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
In a warming climate, it is wise to be aware that tornadoes can and will happen more frequently during times of the year that we had not consi…
Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
After atmospheric rivers dumped epic rain and snowfall on California, areas could see massive amounts of snowmelt in coming weeks or months.