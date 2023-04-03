The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
