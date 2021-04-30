Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from FRI 12:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.