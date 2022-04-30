 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

