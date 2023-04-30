Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 85% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.