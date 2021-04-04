It will be a warm day in Lynchburg. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
