Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
