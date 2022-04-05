 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Lynchburg. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 92% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

