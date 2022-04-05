Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Lynchburg. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 92% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
