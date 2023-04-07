Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
