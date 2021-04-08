Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.