Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynchburg today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. It sh…
It will be a warm day in Lynchburg. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Lynchburg. The f…
Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Widespread frost likely. Low 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorr…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Lynchburg. It sh…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynchburg today. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Expect clear …
Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…
This evening in Lynchburg: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday…