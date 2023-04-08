Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
