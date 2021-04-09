Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.