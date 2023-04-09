Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SUN 2:00 AM EDT until SUN 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
