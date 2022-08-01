The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 1, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. There is a 49% ch…
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high …
The Lynchburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that…
This evening in Lynchburg: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are pr…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
This evening in Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchbur…
The Lynchburg area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in to…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We will …