Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 102. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Lynchburg area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 thou…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfe…
It will be a warm day in Lynchburg. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. P…
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings o…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will…
Don’t be fooled by the present lull in the tropical Atlantic: the months of August, September and October will bring more storms and hurricanes.
This evening in Lynchburg: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high …
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Sunday. Tempera…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Monday.…