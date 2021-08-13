 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 101. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Expect clear skies today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from FRI 12:00 PM EDT until FRI 7:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

