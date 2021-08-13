The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 101. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Expect clear skies today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from FRI 12:00 PM EDT until FRI 7:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Lynchburg area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 thou…
It will be a warm day in Lynchburg. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. P…
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings o…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will…
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a hig…
This evening in Lynchburg: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high …
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Sunday. Tempera…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Monday.…
Lynchburg's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temper…