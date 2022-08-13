Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Officials in Williamsburg say a man was killed when a tree branch fell on his car as severe weather passed through the region.
This season has gotten off to a slower start compared to the last couple of years, but it is important to remember that June and July are only the first gear of hurricane season.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We will se…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatu…
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high …
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a hig…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect…
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reac…