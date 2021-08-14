Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 99. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 14, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Lynchburg area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 thou…
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings o…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 thou…
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a hig…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will…
This evening in Lynchburg: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high …
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Monday.…
Lynchburg's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temper…
This evening in Lynchburg: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and var…