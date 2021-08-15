Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Lynchburg. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.