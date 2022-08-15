 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 60% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

