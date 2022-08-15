Lynchburg will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 60% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
