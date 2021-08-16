The Lynchburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
