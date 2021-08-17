 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

