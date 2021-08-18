The Lynchburg area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
