 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert