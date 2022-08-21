The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 82% chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lynchburg will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees…
The Lynchburg area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. …
The Lynchburg area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy ski…
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
It will be a warm day in Lynchburg. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms toda…
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of r…
Officials in Williamsburg say a man was killed when a tree branch fell on his car as severe weather passed through the region.
Dust plays a major role in Earth’s climate.
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low around 70F. Winds light …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. We will see clear…