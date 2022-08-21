Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 82% chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.