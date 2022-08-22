Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Lynchburg area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. …
This evening in Lynchburg: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 69F. Winds light and va…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in…
The Lynchburg area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy ski…
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
It will be a warm day in Lynchburg. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms toda…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. We will see clear…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low around 70F. Winds light …
Dust plays a major role in Earth’s climate.
Officials in Williamsburg say a man was killed when a tree branch fell on his car as severe weather passed through the region.