The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 25, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Two people are confirmed dead and 20 remain missing as searches continue in flood-damaged Haywood County, in the mountains of western North Carolina.
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect pe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms …
The Lynchburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfe…
Fred's remnant circulation will continue swirling bands of rain across Western Virginia into Wednesday, with isolated tornadoes also possible by late Tuesday.
The Lynchburg area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect…
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low around 70F. …