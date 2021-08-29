The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 98. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 29, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfec…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
The Lynchburg area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high tem…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and …
The Lynchburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfe…
- Updated
Two people are confirmed dead and 20 remain missing as searches continue in flood-damaged Haywood County, in the mountains of western North Carolina.
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a hig…