The Lynchburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
Wednesday’s severe storms in the region included a microburst, according to a meteorologist from the National Weather Service.
