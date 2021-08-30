Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 99. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfec…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
The Lynchburg area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 thou…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high tem…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and …
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a hig…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatu…