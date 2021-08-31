Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfec…
The Lynchburg area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it wi…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high tem…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 thou…
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a hig…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and …
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
This evening in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a very hot day …