The Lynchburg area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
