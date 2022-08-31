Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

The Lynchburg area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.