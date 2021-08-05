The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
