Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

It will be a warm day in Lynchburg. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

