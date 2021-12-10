Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
