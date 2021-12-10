 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

