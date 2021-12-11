Lynchburg will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 89% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Lynchburg will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. We wil…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lynchburg Thursday. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 …
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tom…
Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. There i…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg folks shoul…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Mostly clear. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynchburg…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lynchburg Tuesday. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Partl…