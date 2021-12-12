 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West.

Local Weather

