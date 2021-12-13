Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
Temperatures in Lynchburg will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lynchburg Thursday. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg folks shoul…
Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. There i…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Mostly clear. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynchburg…
Lynchburg will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lynchburg Tuesday. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Partl…