Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2020 in Lynchburg, VA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lynchburg today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from WED 12:00 AM EST until WED 4:00 PM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.